BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $13.85 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

