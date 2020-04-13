BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

