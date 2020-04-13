BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.