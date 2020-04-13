Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

