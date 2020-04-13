BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FRA opened at $11.26 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

