BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

