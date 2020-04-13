BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

BYM opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.74.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

