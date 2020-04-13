BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 243,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 153,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 200 shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BLW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,384. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

