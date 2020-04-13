BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

