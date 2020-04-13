Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BIT opened at $13.75 on Monday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

