BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBF opened at $12.16 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

About BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.