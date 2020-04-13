Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.2% annually over the last three years.

BKK stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

