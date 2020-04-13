Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

