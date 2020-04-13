Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

BFY stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

