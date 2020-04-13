BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

BCX stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

