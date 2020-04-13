BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $30.05 on Monday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

