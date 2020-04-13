Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BBN opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

