Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

BX stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 604,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,446. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.