Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $23.07, 1,489,103 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,432,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

