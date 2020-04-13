BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

BMC Stock stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 54,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

