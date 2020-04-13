BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

