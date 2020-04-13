Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by CIBC to “Negative”

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.46. 4,939,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

