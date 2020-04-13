Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Receives C$0.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

TSE BNP opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1548387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

