BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0002

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $574,666.48 and $35.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.04366905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

