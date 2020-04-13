Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

BPFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BPFH opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

