Boston Scientific (BSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/2/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/27/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/6/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

BSX stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 243,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 688,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 205,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

