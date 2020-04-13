Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 5,861 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 458,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,108,194. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

