Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,279,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.54. 11,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

