Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,111 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.06. 596,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.00.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

