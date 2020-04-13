Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

SPSM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,564. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

