Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

