Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 8.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $24.71. 82,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

