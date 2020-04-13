Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $448,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000.

Shares of VT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 127,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

