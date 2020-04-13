Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

