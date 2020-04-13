Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. 339,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.