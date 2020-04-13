Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.77. 346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5179 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

