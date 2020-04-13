Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.