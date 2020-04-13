Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 2.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 447,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 182,911 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,013,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 19,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.