Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 1.22% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,958,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,658. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

