Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,601 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 99,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

