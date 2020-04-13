BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $16,524.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

