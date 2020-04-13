Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Given New C$189.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$230.00 to C$200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.33.

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$10.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$167.55. 68,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,731. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$179.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

