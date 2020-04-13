Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

