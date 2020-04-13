Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG) rose 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 62,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.51 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

