Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.36, 22,365 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 734,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

