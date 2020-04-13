Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 117,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

