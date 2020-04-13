Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to “Market Outperform” at Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock worth $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

