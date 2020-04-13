Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million.

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,328. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.