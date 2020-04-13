Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $558,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

