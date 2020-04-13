Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Xylem reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

XYL stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 145,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.